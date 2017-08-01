Poland marks 73rd anniversary of Warsaw Uprising

Memorial ceremonies took place Polish capital on Monday as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans during the World War II.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz and a large group of veterans were among those taking part in the ceremonies near the Warsaw Uprising Museum on Monday, according to Polish Press Agency, Xinhua reported

Although the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans did not end in a military victory for Poland, the heroism of the insurgents made it possible for the country to eventually regain full sovereignty, President Andrzej Duda said during Monday's ceremonies at Freedom Park near the Warsaw Uprising Museum.

The Polish president emphasised it was an important moment in the education of youth and, therefore, for the future of Poland.

"It's also important for me as the president of Poland, but first and foremost, as a citizen, a former boy scout, someone who was raised on the history and myth of the Warsaw Uprising, on the heroism of the insurgents", Duda added.

"I can say my willingness to serve the motherland was forged to a significant degree by those events and the way the young Polish people conducted themselves", the President said.

At the ceremony, Andrzej Duda presented state decorations to Warsaw insurgents and persons actively preserving the memory of the Warsaw Uprising

The 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans was one last attempt to save Poland's independence during World War II, the director of the Warsaw Uprising Museum, Jan Oldakowski said during ceremonies.

After the insurgents surrendered and the remaining 500,000 residents were expelled from the city, the Germans methodically burned down and blew up Warsaw house by house. By January 1945, about 90 per cent of the buildings and city infrastructure were destroyed.

