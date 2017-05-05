PIA pilot in dock for letting passenger into cockpit

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has begun an inquiry against a pilot after a video showed a young female passenger exiting the cockpit, the media reported on Wednesday.

The video showed a young Chinese woman and a crew member entering and leaving the cockpit of a Tokyo-Beijing flight, Dawn reported.

The footage, recorded on Monday or Tuesday, does not indicate whether the aircraft was on the ground or in the air.

The matter was being investigated, a PIA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In 2015, the PIA had initiated an inquiry against a pilot who had allowed Reham Khan, former wife of PTI leader Imran Khan, to sit in the cockpit.

The PIA is also probing rules violations against two other pilots: one allowed excess passengers on a Saudi Arabia-bound flight and another slept in a passenger cabin during an international flight.

