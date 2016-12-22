Peace unlikely in region till Kashmir issue is resolved: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said it wanted to "amicably" resolve all outstanding issues with India, including those related to the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir, as there can be "no peace" in the region unless the Kashmir issue was resolved.



Radio Pakistan quoted Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria as saying during his weekly media briefing that the government was assessing "India's activities" within the framework of the water sharing agreement between the two countries.



Zakaria said the treaty did not allow unilateral abrogation of the agreement and "Pakistan is keeping an eye on the evolving situation and would follow its strategy in case of any violation".



"There is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty and many IWT disputes were resolved amicably in the past," the state-run radio quoted Zakaria as saying.



"Pakistan is pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood."



Zakaria said Pakistan invites India for a dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues.



He urged the international community to play "its due role" in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.



Zakaria accused India of continually violating the UN Charter, saying a country that does not abide by international law should not be granted membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.



He said that India trespassing Pakistan's sea boundaries was a violation of the UN Charter, and added that Pakistan was observing the situation.



The IWT was signed in 1960 to allocate the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin -- the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej -- to India, while 80 per cent waters of the three western ones -- the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab -- were allotted to Pakistan.



India has recently said it would fully utilise its 20 per cent share of the Indus waters and that the proposed water projects would not be in any violation of the treaty. Pakistan has disputed India's contention and sought a World Bank intervention.



Zakaria said the Kashmir dispute was a "bone of contention between Pakistan and India" and urged the international community to "play its role" in resolving the issue.