A former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ayesha Gulalai, announced to quit the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleging that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had sent her inappropriate text messages. Gulalai, who hails from South Waziristan tribal region, said the honour of women was not safe within the party.

“We are respectful pashtoons, our dignities aren’t safe in PTI. Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control,” she said.

“I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran’s Blackberry (phone),” she said, adding the record of the same can also be retrieved from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. She also challenged Imran Khan to make their blackberry conversation public.

There were mixed reactions on Twitter to the allegations made by Gulalai against her former boss Imran.

“The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual,” she said, adding many other women in the party have also been facing similar harassment.

Announcing to quit the party, she said, "My integrity matters to me the most" and "I cannot compromise when it comes to my honour and dignity."

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said he suffered from "psychological problems" and "gets jealous of, people who are better than him."

Gulalai was elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). She resigned from PTI as well as a member of the assembly.

Gulalai rejected reports that she was joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) of Nawaz Sharif even as she praised the former PM.