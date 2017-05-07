Pakistani students using WhatsApp to cheat in school exams

School students in Pakistan’s Karachi are accessing WhatsApp groups with solved question papers to cheat in exams as authorities struggle to crackdown on rampant cheating in city schools, the media reported on Wednesday.

Students are using mobile phones as well as "notes" to cheat at several exam centres across the city, Geo TV reported.

"Despite a crackdown on WhatsApp groups where solved papers are circulating, they continue to be accessed in certain exam centres," the report said.

On Tuesday, desperate authorities imposed prohibitory orders to prevent groups from gathering at examination centres across Sindh province.

This was aimed at preventing strangers from entering the centres and barring everyone from using or taking mobile phones inside the premises.

But when Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar visited several exam centres, they found smartphones with students and even an invigilator, Geo TV said.

(With inputs from agencies)