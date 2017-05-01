Pakistani official sacked for assaulting Norwegians

A Pakistani immigration official has been sacked for assaulting a family of Norwegian nationals at the airport in Islamabad after a tiff over tissue paper, it was reported on Monday.



The family was manhandled by immigration officials two weeks ago and offloaded from a flight to Doha.



They were "finally allowed to travel to Oslo ... after an official who was found guilty of assaulting (them) was dismissed from service", the Dawn reported.



An inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found immigration lady Constable Ghazala Shaheen guilty, and she was dismissed from service. Two other officials were also found guilty.



"Initially, the issue between the passengers and immigration staff started over tissue paper," an official said. The daily gave no further details.



Video footage of the assault drew outrage, after which Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan ordered an inquiry into the incident.