Pakistani mother-son to reunite at Wagha after a year

A five-year-old boy and his mother are set to reunite on Saturday at the Wagha border crossing. The boy was taken to India by his father a year ago.



Pakistan High Commission officials will hand over Iftikhar to his mother, Geo TV reported.



In March 2016, Iftikhar's father took him to India. Subsequently, the boy's mother, a Pakistani, filed a case in an Indian court for his custody.



The verdict on the case was given in May 2016 but due to the growing border tensions it took eight months for the mother to get her son's custody.



The man, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, had allegedly lied to his wife that he was taking Iftikhar to a wedding with him. He took the boy to Dubai and then to Jammu.



However, after the case was taken up by the Pakistan High Commission and it was proven that Iftikhar was a Pakistani national, the verdict was given that he be returned to his mother in Pakistan.