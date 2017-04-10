Pakistani civilian killed in firing from Afghanistan

A Pakistani civilian was killed and 17 others injured in cross-border shelling and firing from Afghanistanon Friday, police said.

Security forces said Pakistani border forces retaliated to the firing on checkposts in Balochistan's Chaman area, Dawn online reported.

During the firing, mortar shells fired from the Afghan side hit houses in a village, a senior police official said.

At least three children are among the injured and four others are said to be in critical condition.

The victim was identified was 17-year-old, the official added.

As a result of the firing, the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border crossing was sealed for all kinds of transportation, reports Dawn online.

Pakistan had closed its borders with Afghanistan at Chaman and Torkham on February 18 after a series of terror attacks in the country killed over 100 people.

After over a month of closure, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ordered reopening of the borders as a goodwill gesture.