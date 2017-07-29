Pakistan's ex-market regulator sent to judicial remand

A court here on Saturday sent former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Zafar Hijazi to 14-day's judicial remand on charges of illegally helping ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.



Hijazi was taken into Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody earlier this month, after a report released by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif and his family's wealth, alleged that the former market regulator had altered records related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.



The FIA requested the court for a three-day physical remand which was contested by Hijazi's counsel Azid Nafees who argued that his counsel had already been in FIA custody for seven days.



Rejecting FIA's request, the court sent Hijazi to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.



A case was registered against Hijazi on the apex court's orders after the three-member Panama Papers case implementation bench acted on the JIT report.



Sharif resigned on Friday after the top court disqualified him from holding the post following a probe that revealed illegal family wealth stashed abroad.