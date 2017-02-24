Pakistan police kills two IS militants

The police in Pakistan have killed two suspected Islamic State (IS) militants in a raid early on Friday here, media reported.



The suspects opened fire at the police personnel during the raid in Manghopir, leaving one policeman injured, Geo News quoted a senior police official as saying.



"In the retaliatory fire, both the suspects were killed while their accomplices managed to escape from the site," he said.



The militants, identified as Saifullah and Haneef, had laptops with them that indicated a hit list, including names of police officers and government officials, the report added.