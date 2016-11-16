Pakistan flays Indian threats to its students

Pakistan on Thursday said it will take up with India the return of Pakistani students and teachers visiting India following threats from "extremists".

The Foreign Office said it will deal with the issue "through diplomatic channels", Dawn reported.

A group of 50 Pakistani students and teachers visiting India at the invitation of a NGO were sent back on Wednesday after reportedly receiving threats from the Shiv Sena.

"The students and children (were) sent back because the host organisation was getting threats," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement.

The official said there were "growing incidents of intolerance, extremism and terrorism" in India.

Referring to "India's hostile policy towards Pakistan", Zakaria alleged that "Hindu extremist organisations are involved while the government is watching as a silent spectator".

Dehli-based NGO Rou­tes2Roots had invited the Pakistani students as part of their student exchange programme.

After the threats, Indian officials advised the NGO to send the students back. They were escorted to the Wagah border amid tight security.

Speaking to Geo News, a student narrated the "ordeal".

"We were having dinner when our in-charge said we were to head (back) to Pakistan. Everyone was surprised because we were to go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. We truly panicked after (that)," she said.