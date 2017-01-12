In its continuing fight against terrorism, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday launched "Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad" -- which roughly translates to "operation to eliminate discord" -- across the country, the military said.



The operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said.



Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces and other security and law enforcing agencies will actively participate in and "intimately support" the armed forces' efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement added.



"The effort entails conduct of Broad Spectrum Security/Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations by Rangers in Punjab, continuation of ongoing operations across the country, and focus on more effective border security management," the ISPR said.



"Countrywide de-weaponisation and explosive control are additional cardinals of the effort. Pursuance of National Action Plan will be the hallmark of this operation," it added.



The announcement followed a meeting between Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, the corps commanders of Punjab, the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, and the heads of intelligence agencies.



Pakistan has been hit by a series of suicide bomb attacks in recent days, claiming more than 100 lives.



At least 90 people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sindh's Sehwan town last week.



In response, the security forces had launched a crackdown, killing over 100 militants.