Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing sealed

Pakistani authorities have sealed the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan for an indefinite period in the wake of a terror attack at a shrine in Sindh province that killed at least 72 people, the media reported on Friday.

According to the authorities, the border crossing has been sealed for all kinds of trade and commercial activities due to security concerns, Dawn news reported.

The military also confirmed the development in a tweet: "Pakistan-Afghanistan border closed with immediate effect till further notice."

The attack on the Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan town took place on Thursday.

According to the police, a suicide bomber entered the shrine through its Golden Gate. The attacker blew himself up after throwing a grenade, which failed to explode.

The explosion took place at the spot where the "Dhamaal" Sufi ritual was being performed within the premises of the shrine.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.