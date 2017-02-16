Pakistan adds 16 new fighter jets to its fleet

Sixteen new JF-17 Thunder jets have been added to the fleet of 14-Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.



The new fighter jets have been manufactured jointly by China and Pakistan and will further add to the strength of the country's defence. Pakistan already has more than 70 JF-17 Thunder jets.



Pakistan Air Force has these fighter jets since 2007 followed by its upgraded models in 2013. The JF-17 Thunder was a single-engine multi-role jet, whose development was started in 1999 by collaboration between Pakistan and China. Its first flight was conducted in year 2003.



This jet fighter was considered to be the major defensive mechanism of the Pakistan Air Force as it can be equipped with air-to-air ordnance.