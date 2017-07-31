Pakistan accountability court to file 4 cases against Sharif family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan on Monday decided to file four cases against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children, son-in-law and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The references would be filed under orders from the Supreme Court as part of the verdict which disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the office of Prime Minister, Geo News reported.

References would be filed by NAB Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Mohammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

The case will be pursued in an accountability court.

Earlier, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired a meeting to chart how to proceed with the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case.

After the Supreme Court announced the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister on July 28, NAB was ordered to file several references against Nawaz Sharif, his children Hussain, Hasan and Maryam, son-in-law parliament member Safdar and Dar.