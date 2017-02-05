Terming Pakistan's "empathy" for Kashmir as "crocodile tears", a senior Bangladeshi minister on Sunday said Pakistan should apologise for 1971 genocide it committed before talking about Kashmir.



"The Pakistani rulers' empathy for Kashmir is in fact nothing but crocodile tears while they repeatedly plead innocence instead of seeking apology for the 1971 brutality and genocide they committed," Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said.



He said Pakistan should apologise for 1971 genocide they committed before talking about Kashmir.



The minister also commented that the history of Pakistan had always been one of oppressing ethic groups besides Bengalis.



Inu made the remarks while responding to a journalist on the reported observance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' at the Pakistan High Commission here, according to an official statement.



Inu, a member of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Cabinet, called the "celebration" in Dhaka "beyond diplomatic norms and a mischievous move" by Pakistan to drag Bangladesh into "what is basically a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan".



Inu's left-leaning Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) is a partner in the ruling Awami League-led grand alliance.



Pakistan has been observing 'Kashmir Day' every year on February 5 since 1990.