Over 1,600 detained in Turkey's security operation

A total of 1,628 people were detained during a massive security operation across Turkey, security forces said on Saturday.



According to a statement from the Turkish Security General Directorate, the operation named "Peace Turkey" was launched late Friday simultaneously in strategic areas and public places across 81 provinces, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



Over 71,700 officers from the counter-terrorism, drug and narcotic control, financial crime, organised crime and smuggling teams of the Turkish police department along with the Gendarmerie General Command and Coast Guard Command took part in the nationwide operation.



More than 80 cars were taken off the road and 41 unregistered firearms, 35 hunting rifles and 38 blank-firing guns were seized in the raids backed by helicopters and sniffer dogs, the statement said.

