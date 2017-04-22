Operation launched to evict Taliban from Afghan district

After recapturing Zebak in Badakhshan province, Afghan forces have launched an operation in the neighbouring Yamgan district to evict the Taliban and restore law and order, an official said on Friday.

"A well-coordinated offensive was launched on Thursday night to smash rebels and restore law and order in Yamgan," Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Afghan forces after days of fierce fighting recaptured Zabak on Thursday as militants suffering huge casualties fled the area, the official said.

As many as 85 Taliban militants had been killed in the fighting for the control of Zebak, officials said.

