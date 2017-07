One person was killed and 31 others were injured after a gas leak in a chemical factory in China's Xinjiang Uygur region, local authorities said on Thursday.

The high-temperature gas leaked while workers were conducting pipeline maintenance at the Xinjiang Yihua chemical industry company in Changji Hui prefecture at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the workers hospitalised, 18 were seriously injured, the authorities said.