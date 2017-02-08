Obama kite-surfs with billionaire Richard Branson

While vacationing with wife Michelle Obama in British Virgin Islands, former US President Barack Obama was seen kite-surfing with billionaire buddy Richard Branson.



Obama, now free from the Secret Service restrictions to indulge in outdoor activities was seen catching air and horsing around as he seemed to be having some quality time with the Virgin Group founder on his private island.



"We decided to set up a friendly challenge: Could Barack learn to kite-surf before I learned to foil board? We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest," Branson said.



According to Brandon, Obama trained for two straight days and flew a kite on the beach “as if going back to being a child again” before going on the adventurous ride.



This is Obama’s first vacation as a common man after serving as the President of US for eight years.