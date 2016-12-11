North Korea sacks intelligence agency chief: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sacked the intelligence agency chief, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.



Kim Jong-un's decision came in response to alleged corruption and abuse of authority by the state security apparatus headed by the 72-year-old Kim Won-hong, who was also a state security minister, Efe news reported.



The minister has also been demoted three levels from his status as a four-star general - the second-highest rank in the North Korean Navy - in the military hierarchy.



Considered a close aide to the North Korean leader, Kim Won-hong was named state security minister in April 2012 after Kim Jong-un took over the regime following his father's death in December 2011.



The state security ministry is responsible for monitoring elements considered dangerous by the regime and also oversee the functioning of the "Kwanliso" - penal labour colonies for political prisoners - and arrest citizens who attempt to defect to other countries.



Kim Won-hong was dismissed in mid-January following a probe by the country's ruling Workers' Party, Seoul's unification ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said.



The South Korean ministry did not offer concrete evidence in this regard.



However, some analysts say that even if reports of Kim Won-hong's dismissal are true, he could be reinstated after undergoing a so-called "re-education" process as punishment.