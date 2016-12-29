  1. Home
Nobel laureates criticize Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya

    December 29, 2016
Activists including nearly a dozen fellow Nobel peace laureates are criticizing Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

They say she has failed to ensure equal rights for the minority Rohingya people in Rakhine state, where they say more than 30,000 people have been displaced in a humanitarian crisis.

The criticism is contained in an open letter on Thursday to the UN Security Council from the 23 activists, including Nobel laureates and current and former business and political leaders. It says a military offensive by the Myanmar army has led to the deaths of hundreds of Rohingya, the burning of homes, and the rapes of women as well as arbitrary detentions.

Amnesty International earlier this month released a report alleging that actions by Myanmar's military may constitute crimes against humanity.

