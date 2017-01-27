'No one else from Russia to join Putin-Trump talks'

No one else from the Russian side is planned to join a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.



"It is not planned," Peskov said. The talks between the Russian and US leaders are scheduled for 12 pm local time on Saturday. (5 pm GMT).



Both the leaders are likely to discuss areas of joint US-Russian interest, including cooperation on counterterrorism.



According to the White House, US Vice-President Mike Pence will join the conversation.



Ahead of the conversation with Putin, Trump will hold telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while the calls with French President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are planned after the conversation with the Russian president.