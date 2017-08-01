No decision on Afghan policy review yet, says US

There has been no decision by the Trump administration to review its Afghan policy yet, the Pentagon has said, refusing to give any time frame for such a development.

The response comes amid a media report suggesting that the Trump administration is exploring the option of withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

“We're contributing to a process that's being led by the White House that is looking across our instruments of national power, not just military, but diplomatic, financial, intelligence and information as well to lay out what our desired end state is,” the Pentagon Press Secretary, Navy Captain Jeff Davis told reporters during an off-camera news conference at the Pentagon on Monday.

“From that will be derived any follow-on decision about troops or anything else,” Davis said when asked about the increase in troop numbers in Afghanistan.

Top leaders in the past have said that they are adopting a regional approach in finding a permanent solution to the decades old Afghan crisis. This includes India, Pakistan, China, Central Asian Republics and Russia.

The White House has already authorised Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on increasing the number of troops in Afghanistan by a few thousands, he said, adding that Mattis would not take such a call unless the strategy is in place.

Mattis, he said, “wants to get the strategy right first,” before committing to increase in troops or drawdown.

In a statement, top Republican Senator John McCain rued that the country is still without an Afghan policy.

“More than six months after President Trump's inauguration, there still is no strategy for success in Afghanistan. Eight years of a 'don't lose' strategy has cost us lives and treasure in Afghanistan. Our troops deserve better,” said McCain, who is chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

“When the Senate takes up the National Defence Authorisation Act in September, I will offer an amendment based on the advice of some our best military leaders that will provide a strategy for success in achieving America's national interests in Afghanistan,” McCain said.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Trump administration is also exploring the option of withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.