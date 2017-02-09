New immigration order to address court's concerns: Trump

An unfazed US President Donald Trump has vowed to issue a new immigration executive order next week that would be "tailored" to the court's ruling that stalled his controversial travel ban on people from seven Muslim- majority countries into the US.



"The new order is going to be very much tailored to what I consider to be a very bad decision," said Trump during a hurriedly convened White House news conference, referring to a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that blocked his travel ban earlier this month.



The court had refused to lift a federal judge's temporary restraining order on Trump's executive order barring foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.



Trump said that his new executive order is being tailored. "We have some of the best lawyers in the country working on it. And the new executive order is being tailored to the decision we got down from the court," he said.



However, he did not give details of the new order.



Trump criticised the court order suspending the travel ban as "a very bad decision, very bad for the safety and security of our country. The roll-out was perfect."



"We've vetting very, very strongly. Very, very strongly. But we need help, and we need help by getting that executive order passed," he said.



Soon after Trump's comments, the US Justice Department approached a federal court in San Francisco for a pause in the proceedings.



The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in its order late Thursday put the proceedings of the case on hold.



The new executive action next week, Trump said, will comprehensively protect America.



"We will be going along the one path and hopefully winning that. At the same time, we will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people, and that will be done some time next week, toward the beginning or middle at the latest part," he said.



Meanwhile, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson who was instrumental in filing the case against the executive order claimed victory.



"Let's be clear: Today's court filing by the federal government recognizes the obvious the President's current Executive Order violates the Constitution. President Trump could have sought review of this flawed Order in the Supreme Court but declined to face yet another defeat," he said.



Ferguson alleged that the Executive Order violates the US Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment s Establishment Clause, infringes individuals constitutional right to Due Process and contravenes the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.



Trump's first executive order on immigration had triggered global condemnation as well as by US tech giants and attorneys general from 16 American states.