Netanyahu meets US army leader to enhance military ties

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph F Dunford met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief-of-Staff Lt Gen Gadi Eisenkot in Jerusalem on Tuesday.



Dunford arrived in Israel on Monday to discuss bilateral military cooperation between the two close allies, Xinhua news agency quoted a military spokesperson as saying.



It is his third visit to Israel.



At the start of the meeting, Netanyahu said that Israel and the US "have a great alliance between Israel and the US, and a great alliance between the American military and the IDF," a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.



Dunford's visit comes two weeks before the expected visit of US President Donald Trump, who would arrive in the region amidst efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.