Nepalis cast their vote in local elections

Nearly five million Nepalis on Sunday are voting in the first phase of the much awaited local elections taking place for the first time after the Himalayan nation became a federal democratic republic.



A total of 4,956,925 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes at 6,642 polling stations across Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.



The local polls will elect a chairperson of the village council, vice chairperson, municipality's mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairperson, two ward members from open quota, a woman ward member and a woman ward member representing the Dalit community.



The election is being held in four metropolitan cities, one sub metropolis, 92 municipalities and 186 village councils.



A total of 49,337 candidates are contesting the polls and among them 160 women and 169 men candidates remain unopposed, according to the Election Commission (EC).



The second round of the local polls will be held on June 14, reports The Kathmandu Post.



The Home Ministry said that it deployed 64,000 police personnel including Nepal Police, Armed Police Force (APF), temporary police and intelligence officers.



Nepal Army has deployed 31,000 soldiers for the security of the first phase of the local polls with choppers on standby in Kathmandu, Hetauda, Pokhara and Surkhet.