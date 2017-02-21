Nepal to hold local bodies poll, Madhesis reject move

Nepal government on Monday decided to hold the elections in local bodies across the country in a single phase on May 14. But the decision saw strong reservation from Madhes-based political parties.



Within an hour after government declared dates for the polls, the Madhes based parties, who had been demanding an amendment to the Constitution prior to the poll announcement, rejected the polls and announced a fresh stir programme.



Prior to the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister had held final consultations with the Election Commission.



Ahead of the polls date, the government also decided to discuss the much awaited Constitution amendment Bill in Legislative-Parliament in order to appease the Madhes based parties.



In the midst of failing constitution amendment proposal, the Madhes based parties also declared fresh round of protest from Tuesday. According to their programme, they will conduct torch rally and called for Madhes banda on Wednesday.



Nepal was bound to hold elections to local level, provincial and center parliament by 2018 February.



The last local elections were held in May 1997. After the end of tenure of local bodies elected in 1997, the then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba failed to conduct fresh elections in 2002, owing to the Maoist threat and his political ambitions, which ultimately led to his dismissal.