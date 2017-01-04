Nepal Speaker urges PM to forge consensus with opposition

Nepal Parliament Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to forge consensus with the opposition parties before the next session of Parliament, the media reported.



The Speaker, who went to the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, made the request in order to resume the house meetings, which had been disrupted since November 29, the Himalayan Times reported.



In response, Prachanda expressed his commitment to end the stalemate and forge consensus with the agitating political parties.



Meanwhile, the leading political parties have begun fresh talks after the Supreme Court's order to let Parliament endorse the second Constitution amendment bill.



The main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist also hinted it would not obstruct the house meetings anymore.



The Speaker also held separate meetings with the leaders of other political parties to make her request for running the house.



Next house meeting has been scheduled for January 8.