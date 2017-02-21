Nepal's oppsotion UML protests new Constitution amendment bill

Nepal's main Opposition CPN-UML party has accused the government of using the new Constitution amendment bill to push the country towards political uncertainty.

The party said that it has decided to launch a stern protest to foil the government's attempt to amend the Constitution, the party said in a statement.

A meeting of the party's Standing Committee also decided to send a high-level team to the Election Commission to draw its attention towards the government's recent activities.

The CPN-UML said that the new Constitution amendment bill has been brought to push the nation towards further uncertainty and is against the spirit of Constitution and people's aspirations.

They said the new amendments will affect the scheduled elections and breach the election code of conduct.

The party said it has asked the government to immediately withdraw the bill and build minimum understanding with all other parties.

The coalition government led by Prachanda has recently brought a revised Constitution amendment bill so as to bring the agitating Madhesi parties on board the forthcoming local level elections in May.

Under the new bill, the government may form a federal commission to recommend it on the issues relating to the number of provinces and their boundaries.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.

They are demanding more representation and re-demarcation of state boundaries in the Constitution.

