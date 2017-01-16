Nepal Foreign Minister to arrive in India

Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat is scheduled to arrive India on Monday on a two-day visit.

According to government officials, Mahat will be participating in the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue to be jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Observer Research Foundation under the theme of "The New Normal: Multilateralism with Multi-Polarity" from Tuesday to Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides attending the event, Mahat will hold meetings with Indian ministers and other high-ranking government officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue, an annual geo-political conference.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the conference will feature participation from about 65 countries and more than 250 foreign delegates.