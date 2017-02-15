'Need to pay close attention to Indo-Pak relationship'

There is a need to pay close attention to the "contentious" Indo-Pak relationship to maintain stability in South Asia, a Democratic US Congressman has said.

Congressman Tom Suozzi said this following a briefing from experts on the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan after he was recently appointed as member of the powerful House Armed Services Committee.

"We know that India and Pakistan have had a contentious relationship going back decades, so paying close attention to their interactions will be critical to keeping that part of the world stable as well," Suozzi said, after he was briefed by experts about ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

He was also briefed by experts on North Korea.

"These are dangerous times, and the US must remain vigilant against the threats faced by a nuclear North Korea.

Their most recent missile test is proof of that. I'm committed to working with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to ensure our nation's safety," he said in a statement.

Suozzi is a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, where he serves on the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee and the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

He is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Suozzi was recently named Vice-Chair of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus.