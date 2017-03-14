Nawaz Sharif's former special assistant rejects allegations

Tariq Fatemi, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's former Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs who was sacked following an inquiry into a story published in the Dawn daily, has refuted allegations of involvement in leaking details of a crucial meeting on national security issues last October.



In a farewell letter, Fatemi said: "I reject recent allegations, insinuations and innuendos.



"Such suggestions are particularly hurtful to someone who has served Pakistan for nearly five decades with honour and dignity," he wrote, according to Dawn.



Fatemi's response comes as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday issued directives for his removal as special assistant following the recommendations of an enquiry panel to probe the story published in Dawn last year.



In the letter addressed to his colleagues at Pakistan's foreign missions, Fatemi said: "Over the years, I have had to deal with many sensitive matters, becoming privy to some of the most highly classified information, on issues of national security.



"I have also had the honour of working directly under distinguished diplomats, both professional as well as political appointees, all of whom reposed their highest trust in my abilities and, particularly so, in my lifelong commitment to discretion. You would appreciate that taking due care and caution become a second nature in our professional careers."



Fatemi thanked his fellow foreign service officers for their support, adding: "Be that as it may, my commitment to Pakistan, my passion for diplomacy and my association with the Foreign Service family will continue."



Fatemi has been blamed for his alleged role in leaking vital information from a high-level meeting on national security issues to the Dawn newspaper alleging a confrontation between the civil leadership and the military top brass.

