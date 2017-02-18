N Korean ambassador refuses to identify Kim Jong-nam

North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia on Monday refused to identify the remains of Kim Jong-nam, the elder half-brother of Pyoangyang's leader Kim Jong-un, who was killed in Kuala Lumpur last week.



Speaking in front of the North Korean embassy, Ambassador Kang Chol said an official document had been submitted to the Malaysian government, pointing out that "we did not know any other name except Kim Chol as written in the passport" of the deceased, Xinhua news agency reported.



The North Korean embassy called the press conference after Kang was summoned in the morning by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.



The Foreign Ministry defended its investigation on the deceased man, saying the probe had been conducted in a manner prescribed by Malaysian law.



Malaysia has recalled its ambassador in Pyongyang for consultation.



Kim Jong-nam, 45, was allegedly killed by two women who splashed his face with a chemical at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. He was about to leave for Macau.



Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has confirmed that the deceased North Korean man was Kim Jong-nam.