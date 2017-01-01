N. Korea 'close' to testing long-range missiles

North Korea is in the final stages of preparing to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the country's leader said on Sunday in the latest sign that Pyongyang will not abandon its nuclear and missile programmes.



"We were actively engaged in research and development of advanced weapons... The development of long-range missiles is in final stages," Kim Jong-Un said in a televised New Year's message broadcast by the state-run TV station.



His remarks come amid growing speculation that North Korea may carry out more powerful provocations around its key anniversaries this year as it pumps up efforts to make miniaturised and diversified nuclear weapons with the goal of developing a nuclear-tipped ICBM which can fly as far as the US mainland.



Kim, in his speech, said that North Korea soared as a nuclear and military power boosted by the success of the country's two nuclear tests last year.



The North Korean leader vowed to develop more weapons to boost its strike capabilities.



Kim also threatened that Pyongyang will beef up its readiness to launch pre-emptive nuclear strikes if the United States and South Korea do not suspend their annual joint military exercises.



"(If they do not stop nuclear threats), North Korea will keep increasing the military capabilities for self-defence and pre-emptive striking capacity with main emphasis on nuclear force," he said.



For Pyongyang, the year 2017 is "an opportune time," as it believes that Seoul and Washington will not be able to take physical or military actions to deter its nuclear aspirations due to their internal political situation, said Thae, a former top North Korean diplomat who defected to the South last July.Jan Dhan accounts witnessed net withdrawal of Rs 3,285 crore in the last fortnight after a huge surge in deposits post demonetisation in November.



Total deposits increased to a record high of Rs 74,610 crore for the week ended December 7 and thereafter, it started gradual decline to close at Rs 71,037 crore on December 28, two days ahead of the close of demonetisation exercise, according to Finance Ministry data.



In the last fortnight, the total deposit came down by Rs 3,285 crore. This was despite the fact that the monthly upper withdrawal limit was fixed at Rs 10,000 per month from November 30 to check misuse of Jan Dhan accounts.



The upper limit for deposits in Jan Dhan account is Rs 50,000.



As of November 9, the balance in about 25.5 crore such accounts was Rs 45,636.61 crore.



Total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts surged by around Rs 28,973 crore in about a month after the announcement of ban on old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8 midnight.



Interestingly, the percentage of zero balance account still remains flat at about 24.13 per cent despite surge in deposits.



The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in August 2014 to increase banking penetration and promote financial inclusion in the country.



Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with most deposits in Jan Dhan accounts, followed by West Bengal and Rajasthan.