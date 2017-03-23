Myanmar plans to set up satellite system

Myanmar is planning to set up a satellite system of its own and to form a steering committee for the purpose, officials said on Saturday.

The steering committee, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, will be designated to set up a Myanmar Space Agency, if required, and work out guidelines for coordinating with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and other international organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The budget for implementing the system will be set in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Satellite usage has increased in Myanmar as banking, oil and gas, mining and education sectors need to rent satellites separately, the officials said.

As satellite communication is a system that can be used inland, on water, and on islands; it can also be used to provide communications service to islands and villages in Myanmar.

