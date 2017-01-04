Myanmar attacks organised by extremist group

The armed attacks in Myanmar's Maungtaw region were carried out by an extremist group linked with Rohingya Solidarity Organisation which operates in Rakhine state, investigators said on Wednesday.



Myanmar's investigation commission, citing confession of three arrested men, said 12 persons infiltrated into Maungtaw and conducted terrorist training arranged by Havid Tuhar-led Aqa Mul Mujahidin group about five months ago.



After the October 9 attacks, Havid posted propaganda videos calling for the launch of wars in Maungtaw, Xinhua news agency reported.



Th October attacks in the state were different from previous ones in the area.



These attacks were more complicated as they were conspired systematically by terrorists having connection with overseas organisations, and jeopardised the sovereignty of the state.



According to confession of the arrested suspects, some people and organisations from abroad are providing financial aid to the attackers, with the intention of igniting riots and conflicts in the country.



Regarding the external allegations, the commission made special investigation into the accusation and concluded that there were no cases of genocide, religious persecution, rape and torture in the region.



The report said the situation in Maungtaw was gradually returning to normal.



Nine policemen and five soldiers were killed in the October 9 attacks on three border posts in Kyikanpyin, Kotankauk and Ngakhuya in the state. The attacks were followed by some sporadic clashes.



Myanmar government formed a 13-member investigation commission, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, on December 2 to probe the incident.



The commission visited Maungtaw from December 11 to 13, inspecting and investigating in the 10 villages and four security camps where the attacks occurred.



It also allowed the media to access the northern Rakhine state to refute the rumours.



The commission is tasked to formally report to the President by January 31.



A dusk-to-dawn curfew is being imposed in Maungtaw since October 10.