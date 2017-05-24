Moscow negatively views new US sanctions bill: Kremlin

Moscow negatively viewed the newly released US draft bill on sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, media reports said.



"Extremely negatively", Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying on Saturday when asked about the Kremlin's take on the draft bill.



US Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a bill that allows new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, leading congressional Democrats said on Saturday.



The bill reportedly allows sanctions against Russia for its alleged intervention in Ukraine and meddling in the US presidential election, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied in public, Xinhua news agency reported.



Seen as a follow-up to new US sanctions against Russia and Iran announced in June, the bill will be put to a vote at the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.