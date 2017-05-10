Modi inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a multi-specialty hospital built with Indian aid at Dickoya in the central Sri Lankan hill district of Nuwara Eliya.

"Health & wellbeing of people of Sri Lanka - a shared priority. PM @narendramodi inaugurates Dickoya Glengairan Hospital in Central Province," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

The area where the hospital is located is home to a large number of Indian-origin Tamil tea plantation workers.

The 150-bed hospital was constructed with Indian aid of Rs.50 crore under India's developmental aid to Sri Lanka.

India has committed $2.6 billion in developmental aid to its southern neighbour and the hospital comes under this programme.

Earlier in the day, Modi was the chief guest at the inauguration in Colombo of the UN-recognised 14th International Vesak Day meant to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.

Later in the day, the Indian Prime Minister will also pray at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic at Kandy in central Sri Lanka. The golden-roofed Kandy temple houses Sri Lanka's most important Buddhist relic -- a tooth of Lord Buddha.

In Pallekelle, Modi will unveil a plaque commemorating the foundation laying of the Faculty of Kandyan Dance at the Sri Lankan International Buddhist Academy that will be constructed with India's grant assistance.

Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

This is his second visit to the Indian Ocean island nation as Prime Minister after his visit in March 2015.

