Miss France named Miss Universe 2016

Miss France took her first walk as Miss Universe 2016 as she was announced the winner by host Steve Harvey at Mall of Asia Arena in Philippines. India's Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn't even make it to the top 15.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach crowned the 23-year-old Iris Mittenaere who was born in northern French town of Lille.

Mittenaere has kept herself busy the last five years by pursuing her degree in Dental Surgery. Mittenaere has also been always fond of extreme sports, travelling the world and cooking new French dishes.

Miss Haiti was announced the first runner-up while Miss Columbia was named the second runner-up.

The last time an Indian won the Miss Universe crown was Lara Dutta in 2000. Other Indians who won the title in the past includes Sushmita Sen in the year 1994, who was also the part of judging panel in the current edition.