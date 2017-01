Republican Mike Pence was on Friday sworn-in Vice President of the US here at the Capitol.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered Pence the oath of office, minutes before Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the US.

Pence in his oath said he will "well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office" on which he was about to enter.

Pence then shook hands with Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama.

He also hugged wife Karen and members of his family.