  1. Home
  2. World

Merkel warns countries not to go it alone

  • AFP

    AFP | Munich

    February 18, 2017 | 04:37 PM
Angela Merkel, America First policy, Donald Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (PHOTO: Facebook)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday warned countries against going it alone, saying the only way to solve global problems is to work together.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel told a security conference audience including US Vice President Mike Pence in Munich.

Pence is expected to spell out what US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy means for the rest of the world.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Palaniswami’s appointment as the new CM bring an end to the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.