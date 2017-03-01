Melania Trump helps open garden in children's hospital

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Children's National Health System in Washington to help the hospital mark the official opening of a healing garden dedicated to all the first ladies of the US, the media reported.



"I was lucky to meet so many very brave and amazing children," she said on Friday in brief remarks to more than 100 guests, including patients, donors and friends of the hospital.



"We had so much fun touring this space and planting many seeds. I look forward to coming back when everything that we planted is in full bloom."



The new garden, which was inspired by a child whose last wish was to go outside, is named for Rachel Lambert "Bunny" Mellon, a long time friend and mentor to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy who redesigned the White House Rose Garden.



Melania Trump, as well as former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter, serve as honorary chairs.



"It took so many kind and caring people focused on these very brave and amazing children, and the end result is something everyone should be proud of," she said.



"This garden will be a quiet space for children to benefit from nature's most important elements: fresh air and beautiful views to relax and enjoy in peace. It has always been my belief that a nurturing and positive environment is vital to the health and well-being of all children," CNN quoted her as saying.



After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Melania Trump sat a table with young patients, helping them with a craft activity: painting flower pots.



She talked to the children as they worked on their crafts, colouring a floral sheet with a pink marker and bonding with one girl who was celebrating a birthday.