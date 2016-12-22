Man jailed in UK for live-streaming court case

A man who filmed and live-streamed a court case on to Facebook in the UK has been jailed for 28 days for contempt of court.

David Davies, 39, broadcast the footage while a person gave evidence at Cardiff Crown Court in Wales on Monday.

He was arrested when he returned to the court on Tuesday.



A judge sentenced him for contempt of court later that day, the BBC reported.



Cameras are not allowed in courts in England and Wales.



South Wales Police was alerted by a member of the public who saw the footage online.



Police Constable Richard Sellek said: "Unfortunately, cases such as this are becoming more and more commonplace.



"There are prominent notices within all courts about the use of mobile phones before people enter the courtroom.



"This should serve as a warning to others who think that the law does not apply to them," Sellek said.