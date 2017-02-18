Malaysia waits for Kim Jong-nam's son to identify body

Malaysian authorities are waiting for the son of self-exiled North Korean Kim Jong-nam to identify if the man murdered last week at the Kuala Lumpur airport was his father and the half-brother of Pyongyang leader Kim Jong-un, the media reported on Tuesday.



Police Chief Abd Samah Mat did not confirm if Kim Han-sol has already reached Malaysia but said so far no family member has claimed the body, according to Channel News Asia.



Mat added any family member who claims the body will be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital to identify the remains and provide a DNA sample, and only after positive identification will the body be handed over and the North Korean Embassy will be informed.



The police chief's statement comes after a convoy of four unregistered vehicles escorted by around 30 Special Task Force personnel was seen arriving early Tuesday at the hospital.



alaysian authorities said autopsy results will be released on Wednesday.



Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol had said they do not trust the Malaysian probe and had called for a joint investigation into the incident, Efe news reported.



He had also accused Malaysia of violating international norms by carrying out the tests without permission from the North Korean authorities.



Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak denied the allegations and defended the professional expertise of Malaysian police and forensic experts.



On February 13, Kim Jong-nam, who was travelling on a diplomatic passport under the name of Kim Chol, was attacked by two women at the Kuala Lumpur airport.



The two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, have been arrested. They said they were hired by some "unknown" people to "play a prank" on the victim.



The Malaysian police also arrested a Malaysian man and a North Korean chemist while a search and arrest warrant have been issued against four other North Korean nationals. They apparently left for Pyongyang shortly after the alleged murder.



Kim Jong-nam was born on May 10, 1971, in Pyongyang, and was the son of the late North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il and actress Song Hye-rim.

