Madhesi Morcha boycotts meeting called by Prachanda

Leaders of agitating United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) were conspicuous by their absence at an all-party meeting held here on Tuesday to have the constitution amendment motion discussed in Parliament in view of the government's announcement for local election.



The UDMF, an alliance of seven Madhes-based parties, is miffed with the government's decision to hold local elections on May 14. It was invited for talks to pursue them to participate in local polls.



In order to hold local polls, Madhes-based parties have called on the government to amend the new Constitution as per their requirement and demands, or threatened to boycott local polls.



The meeting called by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was centered around the agenda whether to put forth the constitution amendment motion presented in the Parliament as it was or to amend the content based on a consensus.



While emerging out of the meeting, Madhesi Janaadhikar Forum (Democratic) Chairperson Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar said that though the announcement of civic polls date for May 14 was positive the Constitution should be amended in a way to bring the UDMF, Tharus and other nationalities on board to ensure the election.



With the announcements of polls, the Madhes-based parties have already rejected the move and announced a fresh stir from Tuesday.