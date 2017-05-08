Macron fully supports Paris Olympic bid in talk with Bach

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron showed his absolute support for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic bid in a talk with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

In a phone talk with Bach on Thursday, Macron, who was elected as French President on May 7, expressed his full support to the French capital's bid, the bid committee announced on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also shared with Bach France's long-term commitment to the Olympic movement.

"Emmanuel Macron has been a supporter of the Paris 2024 bid since the very beginning," said Tony Estanguet, Paris bid co-chairman and three-time Olympic champion.

He also added that the bid committee was delighted to see that Macron has already found time to speak to the IOC president to reaffirm his full support for Paris 2024 before his inauguration as the new president of France.

Paris and Los Angeles in the United States are the two remaining candidate cities for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. IOC members will vote for the host city at the General Assembly in Lima, Peru on September 13.

The IOC Evaluation Commission delegation will arrive in Paris for inspection of the bid work this weekend after spending three days in Los Angeles.

According to Estanguet, Macron has confirmed a meeting with the IOC Evaluation Commission while they are in Paris.

"The whole France is coming together to support Paris 2024 and is ready to welcome the world for a unique celebration of sport, inclusion and friendship," he said.

