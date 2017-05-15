Last month was second hottest April on record: NASA

Last month was the second warmest April in 137 years of modern record-keeping of average global temperatures, according to NASA.

The two top April temperature anomalies have occurred during the past two years. Last month was 0.88 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean April temperature from 1951-1980.

April 2016 was the hottest on record, at 1.06 degrees Celsius warmer than the April mean temperature. April 2017's temperature was 0.18 degrees Celsius cooler than April 2016.

This past April was only slightly warmer than the third warmest April, which occurred in 2010 and was 0.87 degrees warmer than the mean.

The monthly analysis by researchers at the NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) is assembled from publicly available data acquired by about 6,300 meteorological stations around the world, ship- and buoy-based instruments measuring sea surface temperature, and Antarctic research stations.

The modern global temperature record begins around 1880 because previous observations did not cover enough of the planet.