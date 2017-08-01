Large ancient statue found at Angkor complex

Archaeologists have unearthed a large ancient statue during excavations in the Angkor complex in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, an official said on Tuesday.



Long Kosal, Deputy Director of the Communications Department of the Apsara Authority that manages the park, said the 1.9-metre tall, 58-cm wide statue was found on Saturday by a group of researchers from the Apsara Authority and Singapore's Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.



"The statue is thought to be from the late 12th or early 13th century," the official told Xinhua news agency.



He said the research group discovered the statue while excavating an Angkor-era hospital built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII.



The statue, with its arms and legs broken off, is believed to be a guardian of the ancient hospital's entrance, he said. The statue was buried about 40 cm under the ground.



The 401 sq km Angkor archaeological park, inscribed on the Unesco's World Heritage List in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.