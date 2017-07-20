Kuwait orders Iran envoy to leave

Kuwait ordered the Iranian Ambassador on Thursday to leave the country within 48 days, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries, Iranian media reported.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait shut down Iranian cultural mission and ordered 15 Iranian diplomats to leave the country. In response, Iran summoned the Kuwaiti Charge d'Affaires to protest the Arab state's restrictions on the Iranian mission, Xinha reported.

The Kuwaiti move came after it convicted a group of men, one Iranian and the rest Kuwaiti, for "spying for Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group" last year, Islamic Students News Agency reported.